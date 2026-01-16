Spanish singer Julio Iglesias denies abuse allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish singer and cultural icon Julio Iglesias on Friday strongly rejected allegations of sexual abuse made against him by two former employees, calling the claims “absolutely false” in a case that has drawn widespread public attention.

“I deny having abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and deeply sadden me,” the 82-year-old artist wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram account, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Iglesias, one of the most successful Latin artists in history, is a Grammy Award winner who has sold more than 300 million records worldwide over a career spanning several decades.

The allegations were made by two women—a domestic worker and a physiotherapist—who claim they were subjected to sexual and other forms of abuse while working at Iglesias’s properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021.

Advocacy organizations Women’s Link Worldwide and Amnesty International said a complaint submitted to Spanish prosecutors on January 5 detailed alleged actions that could constitute “a crime of human trafficking for the purpose of forced labour” as well as “crimes against sexual freedom.”

According to testimony gathered by the two groups, the women allege they were subjected to sexual harassment, had their mobile phones regularly checked, were restricted from leaving the residence where they worked, and were required to work up to 16 hours a day without days off.

In his Instagram message, Iglesias said, “It is with profound sadness that I respond to the accusations made by two people who previously worked for me.” He added that he had “never felt such malice,” but said he remains determined to make the full truth known and to defend his dignity against what he described as serious accusations. Iglesias also expressed gratitude to the many supporters who have sent him messages of encouragement.

The allegations against the beloved crooner have sparked strong reactions in Spain after being aired on Tuesday in a joint investigation by Spanish newspaper elDiario.es and US television network Univision.

Members of the leftist government have backed the complainants and demanded an investigation to establish the truth.

The head of the conservative opposition Popular Party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who is friends with Iglesias, told Telecinco television on Wednesday he was "very, very, very surprised" but urged against "speculating".

Iglesias has publicly embraced a "Latin lover" image, especially in older interviews where he openly discussed his sexual appetite and romantic exploits.

Iglesias's former manager Fernan Martinez told Telecinco that he was "very affectionate" and enjoyed "physical contact" but stressed he never saw the music icon "behave aggressively".

Women's Link Worldwide has said the complainants will testify at an unspecified date before Spanish prosecutors, who have up to a year to perform a preliminary investigation.

The complaint was submitted in Spain and not the Caribbean countries where the crimes allegedly took place because of Spanish legislation on gender-based violence and trafficking, the organisation added.

Advocates say the wave of claims against high-profile entertainment and music figures in recent years, driven by the #MeToo movement that rose to prominence in 2017, has exposed systemic abuse.

