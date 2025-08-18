Spanish wildfires spread to Picos de Europa, pilgrimage route closed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Raging wildfires in Spain have reached the southern slopes of the Picos de Europa mountains, prompting authorities to close part of the iconic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route.

Around 20 fires, fueled by a 16-day heatwave, have destroyed over 115,000 hectares (285,000 acres) in Galicia and Castile and Leon. Defence Minister Margarita Robles described the situation as unprecedented in 20 years, citing climate change and extreme temperatures as contributing factors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Thick smoke has hampered firefighting efforts, with helicopters and aircraft struggling to operate. The Spanish army has deployed 1,900 troops to support firefighters. Highways, rail services, and the Camino de Santiago trail—linking France to Santiago de Compostela—have been closed between Astorga and Ponferrada, a 50 km stretch, with authorities warning hikers to avoid danger.

Tragically, four firefighters have died, including one in a truck crash near Espinoso de Compludo. The Interior Ministry reports 27 arrests and 92 investigations for suspected arson since June.

Southern Europe is enduring one of its worst wildfire seasons in two decades. Neighboring Portugal has burned 155,000 hectares this year, nearly triple the average for this period. The heatwave, which has pushed temperatures up to 45°C (113°F), is expected to ease by Monday evening or Tuesday, according to the national weather agency.

