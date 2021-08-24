Special G20 summit on Afghanistan to be held in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

The G20 special summit, dedicated to the crisis situation in Afghanistan, where power has seized the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia), is due to take place in September this year, according to the Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

The meeting will take place in the first or third week of the month so as not to overlap with the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, which is also scheduled to take place in September in New York. It has not yet been decided whether the G20 summit will be held in person in Rome or via videoconference, Il Giornale points out.

Italy currently holds the G20 Presidency. On August 19, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced the preparations for the summit dedicated to Afghanistan.

News.Az

