Spotify updates its Discover Weekly playlist after a decade

+ ↺ − 16 px

After ten years of curating personalized music recommendations, Spotify is giving its popular Discover Weekly playlist a modern upgrade.

Ten years after the debut of Discover Weekly (yes, we feel old, too), Spotify Premium users will see new controls at the top of the playlist, which allow them to push their recommendations toward certain genres. So, if you mostly listen to 80s rock, but you’re starting to develop a soft spot for K-pop, you can select different genre filters to push the algorithmic curation in the right direction, News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch.

This feature is intended to give users a bit more control over what kinds of new music they most want to hear from their Discover Weekly playlists.

According to Spotify, users have streamed over 100 billion tracks on Discover Weekly, with 77% of Discover Weekly listens being from emerging artists.

To access the new-and-improved Discover Weekly, Spotify Premium subscribers can navigate to the “Made for You” hub, then navigate to their Discover Weekly playlist. There, if the latest Spotify version is installed, users will be able to see the new genre controls.

For an app that can feel overwhelmingly dominated by algorithmic recommendations, Spotify has recently announced features geared toward giving the listener input over their listening algorithms. The queue was revamped, showing what Spotify recommendations are coming up and allowing users to choose in advance what stays on deck. Listeners can also “snooze” songs that they’re tired of so that the song won’t be played for thirty days, but also won’t be hidden for good.

News.Az