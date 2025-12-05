Sri Lanka cyclone survivors fear returning home

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of Sri Lankans remain stranded in relief centres after Cyclone Ditwah killed 479 people, left 350 missing, and damaged more than 45,000 homes. Deep fissures, cracked walls and unstable ground have made residents of Kithulbadde and nearby villages too afraid to return.

Many shuttle between damaged homes and shelters to tend crops and livestock, but say rebuilding is impossible without financial aid. Officials warn that fresh rains could trigger landslides, urging evacuations in high-risk zones, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As the government assesses long-term solutions, the IMF says it is exploring additional support to help Sri Lanka recover from its worst floods in a decade.

News.Az