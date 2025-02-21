Sri Lanka making progress in launching its first-ever "water battery"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lanka's state-owned electricity producer, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), said on Friday that it is making significant progress toward launching the Maha Oya Pumped Storage Hydropower Project, the country's first-ever "water battery", News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The CEB said in a statement that the groundbreaking 600 MW initiative will store excess renewable energy from solar and wind sources, ensuring grid stability and supporting Sri Lanka's goal of generating 70 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

The project, located in Aranayake and Nawalapitiya, will feature two reservoirs connected by a 2.5 km tunnel, operating as a large-scale energy storage system, the CEB stated.

By reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions, the project will play a crucial role in Sri Lanka's transition to sustainable energy, the CEB said.

The CEB said it aims to secure long-term funding from international agencies to minimize impacts on electricity tariffs while ensuring affordability for consumers.

The Maha Oya project represents a major step toward energy independence, providing grid support for renewable energy absorption while fostering economic growth, job creation and environmental sustainability, according to the CEB.

