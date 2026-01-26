WHO warns of new outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization has issued a warning over the renewed risk posed by the Nipah virus, following the detection of new infections linked to a recent outbreak in West Bengal, eastern India, News.Az reports.

Health authorities have confirmed several cases and placed dozens of people under medical observation after close contacts of infected individuals were identified, including healthcare workers. The WHO has classified Nipah as one of the world’s most dangerous emerging pathogens due to its high fatality rate, human-to-human transmission potential, and the absence of an approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. Fruit bats are considered the natural host, with transmission occurring through direct contact with infected animals, contaminated food products, or close contact with infected people. In medical settings, the virus can spread rapidly without strict infection control measures.

The illness typically begins with fever, headache, and respiratory symptoms but can quickly progress to acute encephalitis, leading to coma or death. Past outbreaks have shown fatality rates ranging from severe to extremely high, depending on early detection and healthcare capacity.

The WHO has urged countries, particularly in South and Southeast Asia, to strengthen surveillance systems, improve early diagnosis, and ensure rapid isolation of suspected cases. Special emphasis has been placed on protecting healthcare workers and raising public awareness about avoiding high-risk food consumption and animal exposure.

While the outbreak remains geographically limited for now, the WHO cautions that global vigilance is essential. Increased international travel, urban expansion into wildlife habitats, and climate-related ecological changes continue to raise the risk of future spillover events.

The organization has reiterated that preparedness, transparency, and rapid response are critical to preventing localized outbreaks from escalating into wider public health emergencies.

News.Az