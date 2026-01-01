Sri Lanka sees surge in online fraud and cyber complaints

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lanka’s national cyber response body recorded more than 12,650 complaints related to social media misuse and cyber incidents in 2025, highlighting the growing risks faced by the public online.

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) reported that most complaints involved fake or hacked social media accounts, online financial scams, and other forms of digital fraud, News.Az reports, Xinhua.

Incidents linked to social media platforms continued to dominate reports. Charuka Damunupola, lead information security engineer at CERT, said complaints also included cases of cyber harassment, abusive content, and the spread of false or misleading information.

CERT urged the public to remain vigilant when using digital platforms and to report suspicious activity promptly, emphasizing that early reporting helps limit damage and supports faster response efforts.

