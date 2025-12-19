Yandex metrika counter

Hackers use AI to target Russian defense firms

Hackers use AI to target Russian defense firms
Photo: Reuters

Russian defense and technology companies have been targeted by a cyber espionage campaign using AI-generated decoy documents.

The attackers used fake invitations and official-looking government letters to lure victims, highlighting how accessible AI tools are lowering the barrier for sophisticated cyberattacks. Analysts believe the operation is linked to a pro-Ukrainian hacking group known as Paper Werewolf, active since 2022, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The campaign offers rare insight into cyber operations against Russian military contractors, potentially exposing sensitive defense supply chains and research, as geopolitical tensions and war-related cyber activity continue to intensify.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

