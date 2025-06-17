Standard chartered analyst says Ripple (XRP) will overtake Ethereum (ETH) in 3 years as new token turns heads in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Geoffrey Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered Bank, recently made a bold prediction that XRP might overtake Ethereum in market valuation by 2028, News.Az reports.

Kendrick used information from Kraken to show the current value hierarchy: Bitcoin is worth $2.12 trillion, Ethereum is worth $329.5 billion, and XRP is worth $130.9 billion. For his prediction to come true, XRP would need to rise from its current price of $2.22 to nearly $5.60 over the next three years. This is a significant goal, but not impossible, since XRP has already gained 360% in value over the past year.

Institutional Interest in XRP Could Surpass That of ETH.

Kendrick's guess depends on XRP becoming more useful in the real world. Ripple's recent trajectory has been positive: it has resolved its legal issues, more institutions are adopting it, and CEO Brad Garlinghouse has officially stated that XRP will capture 14% of the SWIFT cross-border payments industry within five years. These changes suggest that XRP may become more valuable than just a speculative investment in the future and will be utilized in real-world finance. Ripple announced a $700 million share repurchase, buying back 3–5% of its ownership at a huge 135% premium. This added to the momentum and boosted investor confidence. Ripple has a strong financial base, with $3.7 billion in cash, no debt, and 41 billion XRP coins worth approximately $91 billion.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Wild Card For 2025.

As XRP's value rises, institutional investors are paying more attention to it. However, another coin called Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quietly taken over conversations in crypto circles. LILPEPE is a meme coin with an infrastructure that has never been seen before. It may not be as valuable as XRP, but it does tap into a different, equally powerful force: the cultural and viral momentum.

LILPEPE is not simply another funny token. It is a utility token for a Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed to create, staking, and trade meme coins. In 2025, it will be especially appealing because it has no transaction tax and protections against sniping. That means that users can trade freely without losing a cut of each exchange or being tricked by bots. No friction, no hidden costs—just a lot of chances for traders and builders.

Community Power: A $777,000 Gift to Celebrate Adoption

The LILPEPE team has developed new ways to enhance its infrastructure while also benefiting the community. They just started a $777,000 contest in which 10 lucky people will each get $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. To enter, individuals must complete the presale requirement and perform social tasks, including following, sharing, and tagging friends. The LILPEPE Telegram channel (@littlepepetoken) is already a bustling hub for fans to connect and receive real-time information as part of the campaign.

The presale has already surpassed $800,000, and in stage two, the token's price increased from $0.001 to $0.0011. This shows how quickly momentum can build in this market. This grassroots involvement isn't by chance; it's part of a community-first plan that includes early CEX listings, networked adoption, domestic meme ventures, and eventually becoming a Top 100 meme coin.

Comparing XRP and LILPEPE

XRP and LILPEPE are two very distinct but interesting stories about cryptocurrency. XRP is a classic bellwether on the one hand. It is built for real-world finance, making high-stakes partnerships, and gaining regulatory credibility. On the other hand, LILPEPE uses cultural capital and energy to create an environment for viral token generation and microtransactions, all while riding the wave of meme culture.

XRP is on its way to $5.60 and a spot among ETH's peers. LILPEPE, on the other hand, goes where legacy can't: grassroots virality, easy trading, and empowering individual users. Both options are possible, but they appeal to different types of investors: one is suitable for institutions, while the other is designed for individuals seeking to generate quick returns.

Why 2025 Might Be LILPEPE's Most Important Year

LILPEPE is one of the most undervalued coins of 2025, as it is currently on presale for less than $0.0015. The fact that it will be listed at 0.003 soon could suggest that it could double in value very soon, but the real story is about how infrastructure adoption and network effects will affect it. As new projects emerge on Pump Pad, the community expands rapidly, and the platform becomes a well-known destination for token creation. This might mean significantly higher prices for LILPEPE. LILPEPE is poised for meme coin season, boasting no taxes, a high level of community interest, Layer-2 utility, and the potential to go viral.

If you're prepared to take on more risk, the presale is still available; you can join here: littlepepe.com.

Conclusion

Geoffrey Kendrick discusses a future where XRP is worth more than Ethereum by 2028. This suggests that significant changes are taking place. However, LILPEPE is currently demonstrating that it can be a reliable candidate for the 2025 meme season. This is because it has access to the ground floor presale, new infrastructure, and a viral meme culture, all working together.

LILPEPE is your best bet if you want to get in on the ground floor of something with a lot of promise and inexpensive costs. XRP remains a solid strategic investment if you believe in the potential of cross-border finance and structural reliability.

