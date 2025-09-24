Yandex metrika counter

Stansted Airport closed early after fire broke out

  • World
  • Share
Stansted Airport closed early after fire broke out
Photo: PA Media

Part of London Stansted Airport was closed early Wednesday after a fire broke out in one of its passenger lounges, causing disruption to security screening.

London Stansted Airport in Essex said there was a "small fire" in its Escape Lounge, leading to a "significant amount of smoke" at 03:30 BST on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

A spokesperson said it was quickly extinguished by the airport fire service and there were no reports of any injuries to passengers.

While travellers were stopped from entering security for a time, at 06:00 it reopened, but the airport warned there could be delays and urged passengers to check the status of their flights.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      