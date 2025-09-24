Stansted Airport closed early after fire broke out

+ ↺ − 16 px

Part of London Stansted Airport was closed early Wednesday after a fire broke out in one of its passenger lounges, causing disruption to security screening.

London Stansted Airport in Essex said there was a "small fire" in its Escape Lounge, leading to a "significant amount of smoke" at 03:30 BST on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

A spokesperson said it was quickly extinguished by the airport fire service and there were no reports of any injuries to passengers.

While travellers were stopped from entering security for a time, at 06:00 it reopened, but the airport warned there could be delays and urged passengers to check the status of their flights.

News.Az