Starliner lands in US after successful test flight to ISS, says NASA

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft landed in New Mexico on Wednesday after the first successful unmanned flight to the International Space Station (ISS), according to live stream on NASA’s website, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The spacecraft began descending from the orbit some 45 minutes ahead of the scheduled landing. In landed at White Sands ground in New Mexico at 18:49 ET. The spaceship delivered some 270 kg of cargoes to Earth.

Starliner carrying 360 kg of payload blasted off with the help of the Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 19. A day after the launch, it docked automatically to the ISS. In case of the success of the unmanned mission, NASA and Boeing specialists plan to carry put a manned mission to the ISS.

News.Az