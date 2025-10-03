Starmer visits scene of Manchester synagogue attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has visited the scene of the Manchester synagogue attack.

PM Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer, who is Jewish, held hands as they walked past floral tributes and crossed the cordon to speak to police officers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The premier has faced criticism for failing to tackle anti-Semitism in the UK.

In a statement yesterday he said: “To every Jewish person in this country, I also want to say this: I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you, I really do.

“And so, on behalf of our country, I express my solidarity, but also my sadness that you still have to live with these fears. Nobody should have to do that. Nobody.”

News.Az