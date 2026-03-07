Starship V3 to launch in four weeks - VIDEO

Yandex metrika counter

Photo credit: wxplink.com

SpaceX's Starship V3 is set to make its inaugural flight in about four weeks.

This marks a significant milestone in the development of SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft, which aims to revolutionize space travel with its advanced capabilities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The upcoming launch will be closely watched as it represents a critical step in the company's ambitious plans for interplanetary exploration.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

honor Patriotic War martyrs

