Starship V3 to launch in four weeks - VIDEO

SpaceX's Starship V3 is set to make its inaugural flight in about four weeks.

This marks a significant milestone in the development of SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft, which aims to revolutionize space travel with its advanced capabilities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The upcoming launch will be closely watched as it represents a critical step in the company's ambitious plans for interplanetary exploration.

