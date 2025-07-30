State Department: US ready for negative consequences of new sanctions against Russia

State Department: US ready for negative consequences of new sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Washington has taken into account the expected negative consequences of the imposition of possible secondary sanctions against Russia and its trading partners and has declared its readiness for these consequences, the US State Department's press secretary Tammy Bruce said, News.Az reports.

According to her, the US government is seriously considering the option of tightening the sanctions regime against Russia.

News.Az