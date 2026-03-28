Ukraine refutes reports of Iran destroying anti-drone depot in the UAE

Tykhy was speaking after Iran’s central military command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by state TV that it had destroyed a depot in the United Arab Emirates.

“As the hideouts of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai were targeted… a depot of Ukrainian anti-drone systems that was located in Dubai to assist the US military … was targeted and destroyed,” the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on an unannounced tour of the Gulf that Kyiv and Abu Dhabi had agreed to cooperate on defence.

Qatar announced its own deal with Ukraine later on Saturday.

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia also signed an air defence agreement during Zelensky’s visit to the kingdom, two senior officials told AFP on Friday.

Earlier this month, Zelensky said that 201 Ukrainian anti-drone military experts were in or on their way to the Middle East to help the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The announcements came as Iran continued to launch strikes against Israel and US interests in the Gulf since the war began on February 28.