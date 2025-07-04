State of emergency declared after wildfire ravages Greece's Crete

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities declared a state of emergency on Friday in areas of the Ierapetra municipality after a destructive wildfire swept through eastern Crete, Greece.

Erupting Wednesday near Ierapetra amid dry, windy conditions, the fire has burned down thousands of acres of farmland and forest on the southern coast of Greece’s largest island.

It severely damaged infrastructure, including water-supply networks, and prompted evacuations of over 1,000 residents and tourists, according to the daily To Vima.

The emergency status, which will remain in effect until Oct. 2, aims to support the response to the crisis and aid recovery efforts, the report added.

The daily noted that an arson investigation team arrived in Crete on Thursday to determine the cause of the fire as the blaze’s swift spread and multiple fronts have raised suspicions of deliberate ignition.

News.Az