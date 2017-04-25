State Security Service granted new powers in making list of local terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has made amendments to the rules for verification of the domestic list of people to be sanctioned in the fight against the fin

According to the current rules, the domestic list is made by the State Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service, on the basis of the presentation or initiative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Interior Ministry, the Justice Ministry, and the State Security Service, APA reported.



With the latest amendments, the State Security Service has become the sole body making the Domestic List, while the Foreign Intelligence Service will only be able to make a presentation about the Domestic List.



In other words, the domestic list will now be made by the State Security Service, on the basis of the presentation or initiative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Interior Ministry, the Justice Ministry, and the State Security Service. It will then be submitted to the Financial Market Control Chamber for verification.

News.Az

News.Az