Statement by Azerbaijani community regarding disrespectful treatment of monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan in France

In light of the disrespectful treatment of the monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan in France, a statement has been issued on behalf of the Azerbaijani community.

According to News.az the statement includes the following points:

“We, as figures in literature, culture, art, and science of Azerbaijan, representatives of civil society, find the attitude displayed by the order of the Élysée Palace towards the monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan in the city of Évian-les-Bains, France, as unacceptable. We perceive this as an insult to Azerbaijani culture.

Khurshidbanu Natavan is renowned throughout the East and the Islamic world as an outstanding poetess, artist, enlightener, philanthropist, and advocate for freedom and women's rights. Her works have been declared a national heritage of Azerbaijan. Natavan, mentioned in the works of the French writer Alexandre Dumas, is also known as a symbol of friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and France.

The disgraceful incident that occurred in the city of Évian-les-Bains clearly demonstrates the extent of Azerbaijanophobia, Turkophobia, and Islamophobia by the French government. We strongly condemn the use of literature, art, and culture as tools in dirty political games.

Natavan is a descendant of Panah Ali Khan, the founder of the city of Shusha. Her entire life and activities are closely connected to her beloved Shusha. She consistently sought the improvement of the city and the development of its social and cultural environment, gaining renown for her humanism, nobility, and compassion.

At one point in time, a bust of Natavan was installed in Shusha. However, like the busts of the great figures of Azerbaijani culture, Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Bulbul, it was shot by Armenians in 1992 and put up for sale abroad as raw material. Today, all three busts are back in Shusha, their homeland.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev restored our national heritage and historical justice. The tombstone of Natavan, which was destroyed by Armenians in Agdam, has also been renovated.

Today, the bust of Natavan installed in Shusha and the restored tombstone in Agdam symbolize the triumph of the historical victory of the Azerbaijani people. Their destruction and looting occurred throughout the entire period of occupation, in full view of France as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is now a part of history. Khankendi, once ruled by the Natavan family, is now free.

It is clear that today, the image of Natavan takes on a new meaning and embodies the triumph in Shusha and Hankendi. Therefore, the current disgraceful actions against the Natavan monument in France do not appear to be accidental. The French authorities must recognize the extent to which they have descended by venting their anger towards the Natavan monument in Evian-les-Bains. This will undoubtedly cast a dark shadow on the political history of France.

During the Patriotic War of 2020, Azerbaijan consistently faced defamation from France. Even today, French authorities continue to attack Azerbaijan on various international platforms. We understand well that this is retaliation for Azerbaijan's historical victory over the occupier, Armenia. We demand the Élysée Palace put an end to this.

We urge the French authorities to put an end to the disgraceful situation surrounding the Natavan monument and restore the inscription "Azerbaijani Park" that was removed from the sign in this park. We remind the French ambassador in Azerbaijan that it is her moral duty to visit the Natavan monument in Shusha, a visit she has so far refused.

Instead of engaging in inappropriate actions against the monument of an outstanding representative of Azerbaijani culture, expelling Azerbaijani diplomats and journalists from France, the Élysée Palace should investigate the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris and punish those responsible for this. This is what the entire Azerbaijani community expects and demands.”

Signed by:

Anar - People's Writer, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union;

Farhad Khalilov - People's Artist, Chairman of Artists’ Union of Azerbaijan;

Rashad Majid - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council;

Rasim Balayev - Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan;

Chingiz Abdullayev - People's Writer;

Sabir Rustamkhanli – People's Poet;

Nariman Hasanzade - People's Poet;

Ramiz Rovshan – People's Poet;

Movlud Suleymanli - People's Writer;

Ilgar Fahmi - secretary of Azerbaijan Writers' Union;

Salim Babullaoghlu - secretary of Azerbaijan Writers' Union;

Elchin Huseynbeyli - secretary of Azerbaijan Writers' Union;

Fuad Mammadov - Head of the Simurg Azerbaijani Culture Association;

Beyimkhanim Verdiyeva- Head of the Khan Shushinski Foundation;

Nasiman Yagublu – Head of the "Support to History and Press Research" Public Union

Mubariz Asgarov - Head of the “Objective” Public Union for Support of National Values;

Shahla Naghiyeva – Head of "Sonmaz Mashall" Cultural Relations Public Union;

Nuriyya Huseynova – Head of Pearl of the World Music Treasure - Mugham Public Union.

News.Az