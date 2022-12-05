STEAM Azerbaijan Festival kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (SAF 2022) got underway at the Baku Expo Center on Monday, News.Az reports.

Supported by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, the SAF 2022 is organized in the format of a competition in 10 categories, as well as in the format of an exhibition of cutting-edge innovations projects in 1 category.

The festival is attended by a total of 1,312 local and foreign participants from 350 teams. Foreign participants represent Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Estonia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The purpose of the festival is to support STEAM-based education, help 21st century skills among students, identify and network creative, digital tech-savvy students, and research international experience in innovation and digitalization.

News.Az