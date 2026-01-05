TSMC shares climb most since April on AI outlook

Shares of the key supplier to Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. surged as much as 6.9% to reach a new record high in Taipei, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The rally followed a move by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which raised its price target for TSMC by 35% to NT$2,330, pointing to expectations of another year of solid growth for the company.

TSMC also helped drive a broader advance in Asian technology stocks on Monday, as investors continued to channel fresh capital into the AI theme despite growing concerns about potential market overheating.

Technology stocks once again provided the biggest lift to regional equities, with fear of missing out on further gains outweighing worries about near-term volatility following US strikes against Venezuela.

Among other chip stocks, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. extended gains to a fifth-straight session. The memory maker is expected to report preliminary results later this week that will provide further clues on whether earnings justify the sector’s big gains.

Elsewhere, shares of Japanese equipment makers Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Advantest Corp. advanced more than 7% each Monday. Chinese chip stocks gained after the nation’s integrated circuit investment fund raised its stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., and DeepSeek flagged a more efficient approach to training AI.

TSMC helped drive Taiwan’s Taiex up more than 3% to a record of over 30,000, a level that “seemed almost impossible” until recently, according to Juan Ching-hwa, Taiwan’s deputy finance minister. Still, given the chipmaker’s dominance there are “hopes for a more balanced structure,” he told lawmakers Monday.

The Hsinchu-based firm’s shares surged 44% in 2025, pushing its market value above $1 trillion for the first time. That reflects increased investor confidence in its central position amid the AI boom, with many of the world’s chip companies relying on its foundry services.