Storm Benjamin to bring heavy rain, strong winds to UK

Storm Benjamin, named by Météo France, is set to bring wet and windy weather to the United Kingdom on Thursday, with the most severe impacts expected across France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

In the UK, heavy rain could lead to localised flooding, while strong winds may cause travel disruption and minor damage, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The Met Office has issued yellow severe weather warnings for both wind and rain.

Rain will spread north-east across England and east Wales into Thursday.

The rain warning covers much of southern and eastern England from midnight Wednesday until 9:00 p.m. BST Thursday. Rainfall totals could reach 20-30mm (about 1 inch), with some areas seeing 30-50mm (up to 2 inches), particularly in Devon, Cornwall, and parts of eastern England.

Strong north-westerly winds are also expected. Yellow wind warnings cover west Wales and south-west England from 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. BST, and eastern England from 9:00 a.m. to midnight Thursday. Gusts could reach 45-55 mph (70-90 km/h), with local gusts up to 65 mph (105 km/h) on the east coast. There is a small chance gusts could hit 75 mph (120 km/h) later Thursday morning or afternoon.

The Met Office warns these winds could topple trees or branches, disrupt transport, and even cause power cuts. Residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated with the latest weather information.

