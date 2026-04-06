Storm Dave leaves over 30,000 homes without power in Sweden

Storm Dave leaves over 30,000 homes without power in Sweden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Storm Dave left more than 30,000 households without electricity on Monday morning after battering southern and western Sweden over the weekend.

The storm also caused major traffic disruptions, with the Swedish Transport Administration describing overnight and Sunday conditions as “a very stressful situation,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Southern Norway was similarly affected, with over 2,000 households still without power on Monday and train and flight cancellations reported on Sunday.

News.Az