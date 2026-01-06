Storm Goretti set to bring heavy snow across UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK is bracing for heavy snow as Storm Goretti approaches later this week, prompting the Met Office to issue fresh weather warnings.

Named by the French meteorological service Meteo-France, Storm Goretti is the first storm of the year. While France is expected to face the most severe impact, the UK is also likely to experience difficult travel conditions, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow covering Wales, the South East, the West of England, and the Midlands. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 6 p.m. until midday on Friday.

Authorities are advising residents to stay updated on conditions and prepare for potential travel disruptions caused by the storm.

It comes as two amber snow warnings remain in place on Tuesday across Scotland until 7pm, and two yellow weather warnings remain for ice across Scotland and Northern Ireland until midnight. The Met Office warned it is not safe to drive and told people only to make essential journeys.

Snow will move east across central and northern Scotland throughout Tuesday, according to the Met Office warning. While 2 to 5cm of snow is expected across the country, some areas could see a further 10 to 15cm over higher ground.

As temperatures increase across the day, snow is expected to turn to sleet or rain, before snow showers return in the North by the evening.

Lightning and gusty winds are also expected to cause hazards along the coastlines, but the risk of ice is set to increase on Tuesday morning after temperatures fall below freezing in the night.

