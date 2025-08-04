Streamer Duke Dennis arrested for trespassing in San Antonio - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Popular content creator and AMP member Duke Dennis was arrested Saturday evening in San Antonio on charges of criminal trespassing and evading arrest, city officials confirmed.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Denzel Dennis, was taken into custody at a local shopping mall. Viral footage circulating on social media shows Dennis in handcuffs on the ground, surrounded by police officers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident quickly gained traction online after fans noticed fellow streamer Kai Cenat filming from an upper level of the mall. The brief clip has since gone viral, further blurring the lines between real-world incidents and livestreamed content.

Duke Dennis getting arrested while playing hide and seek with Kai Cenatpic.twitter.com/LH3qlyf2jj — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 3, 2025

While many fans voiced concern for Dennis’s safety, others responded with memes and jokes, reflecting the internet’s often unpredictable reaction to public arrests involving influencers.

The arrest comes in the midst of AMP’s high-profile summer content campaign in San Antonio. Dennis and his AMP colleagues—Kai Cenat, Fanum, Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, and ImDavisss—have been creating daily videos from a luxurious 53-acre estate formerly owned by NBA star Tony Parker.

As of now, local authorities have not confirmed any connection between Dennis’s arrest and AMP’s filming activities.

Dennis remains in custody. No official statement has been released by the streamer or AMP at this time.

News.Az