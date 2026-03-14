Israel says war with Iran entering ‘decisive phase’

Katz said the attacks targeted what United States officials described as military facilities on Kharg Island, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a televised address to senior military officials, Katz stated that the broader global and regional confrontation with Iran is intensifying.

“The global and regional struggle against Iran, led by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is escalating and entering the decisive phase that will continue as long as necessary,” Katz said.