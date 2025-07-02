Strong earthquakes rattle Southwestern Japan's Tokara Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of strong earthquakes jolted Japan’s Tokara Islands on Wednesday, continuing nearly two weeks of heightened seismic activity in the region. While no damage or injuries have been reported, authorities are urging residents to remain alert.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck at 3:26 p.m. local time, registering a lower 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7 on Kodakara Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, News.Az reports, citing Japan Today.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 5.1 quake hit nearby Akuseki Island at 4:32 a.m., also registering a lower 5. Both quakes occurred at shallow depths, 10 km and 16 km respectively, increasing their intensity at the surface.

Wednesday’s tremors follow another quake of similar intensity that hit Akuseki Island, home to just 89 residents, on Monday. The JMA describes a "lower 5" on its scale as strong enough to cause alarm, with many people feeling the need to grab onto something for stability.

Since June 21, the region, situated between Yakushima and Amami-Oshima islands, has experienced a staggering 865 tremors with an intensity of 1 or higher, according to the agency.

While no tsunami warning has been issued, the JMA’s local branch has cautioned that more quakes of similar strength could occur in the coming days.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take standard earthquake precautions as seismic activity continues.

