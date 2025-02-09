Strong seismic activity persists around Santorini and other Greek islands in the southern Aegean

Strong seismic activity persists around the Greek islands of Santorini, Amorgos, Anafi, and Ios, raising concerns in the southern Aegean as authorities gather to assess the situation, News.Az informs via Anadolu.

According to Greece’s Geodynamic Institute, over 550 tremors have been recorded in the area since Saturday, with the largest hitting 4.9 on the Richter scale, reported public broadcaster ERT.

Citing experts, the broadcaster said the tremors are not correlated with the volcanic activity experienced on the island since last week, adding that the tremors would continue for a week.

Speaking to the broadcaster, Eftyhimos Lekkas, a leading Greek geologist, said though stronger tremors are likely, he doesn’t forecast something bigger than 6 on the Richter scale.

Commenting on the matter, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “I want to ask our islanders first and foremost to remain calm, to listen to the instructions of the Civil Protection (authority).”

Later, the country's Earthquake Planning and Protection Agency convened with Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias and decided to keep schools on the islands closed until Friday.

Residents of the islands were also advised to avoid large gatherings inside buildings and approaching abandoned buildings and ports, among other things.

Local media reports that significant numbers of people living on the island are trying to flee islands by ferry or airplane.

Picturesque Santorini was famously formed around a sunken caldera, the remains of a massive volcanic eruption in 1600 BC which devastated the ancient Minoan civilization.