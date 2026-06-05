Neymar to miss Egypt friendly

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Neymar will miss Brazil's World Cup warmup match against Egypt to continue treatment for a leg muscle injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was last Thursday diagnosed with a grade two calf strain requiring an estimated recovery period of two to three weeks, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"Neymar will not travel with the delegation to Cleveland," the CBF said in a statement ahead of Saturday's friendly at Huntington Bank Field. "He will remain in New Jersey, undergoing physical therapy and intensifying his physical recovery program."

Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international matches last played for Brazil in October 2023, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker has since struggled with injuries, managing only 17 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions after returning to boyhood club Santos in January 2025.

Brazil will begin its World Cup Group C campaign against Morocco in New Jersey before meeting Haiti in Philadelphia and Scotland in Miami.

The tournament will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

News.Az