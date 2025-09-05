Sudan seeks aid after landslide kills over 1,000 in Darfur

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan has called for international aid after a landslide in the western Darfur region destroyed an entire village, killing over 1,000 people. The disaster marks one of the deadliest natural tragedies in the country, which is already ravaged by a brutal civil war.

The village of Tarasin was “completely levelled to the ground,” the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A), the rebel group that controls the area, said as it appealed to the United Nations and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

The tragedy happened on Sunday in the village, located in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains, after days of heavy rainfall. “Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than 1,000 people,” the rebel group said in a statement. “Only one person survived,” it added.

News.Az