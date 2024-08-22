Sudan-U.S. negotiations delayed due to disagreements over the composition of the delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting between Sudan and the United States on implementing the Jeddah Agreement has been postponed due to disagreements over the composition of the Sudanese delegation, News.az reports citing Sudan Tribune .

The talks, scheduled for Wednesday in Cairo and mediated by Egypt, were intended to discuss the implementation of the Jeddah Agreement, a humanitarian ceasefire deal signed in May 2023 aimed at ending the conflict in Sudan.However, disagreements arose over the inclusion of members from Sudan’s military intelligence and Darfur armed movements in the Sudanese delegation. The U.S. and Egypt reportedly objected to the late additions, leading to the postponement, according to a Sudanese official who spoke to Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity.U.S. envoy to Sudan, Tom Perriello, confirmed his departure from Cairo, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that he was returning to Switzerland to continue discussions on humanitarian aid delivery. He expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials during his visit.The Sudanese government expressed its commitment to consultations and openness to peace initiatives but emphasized the need for prior coordination and transparency in scheduling such meetings.The postponement comes amid ongoing talks in Geneva on the Sudan crisis, involving besides the U.S. the United Nations, the African Union, IGAD, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and the Rapid Support Forces. The Sudanese army is boycotting these talks as they reject Emirates’ participation.

News.Az