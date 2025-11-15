Sudan’s army chief vows no truce with paramilitary forces, pledges continued military action

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, declared that there will be “no truce or peace” with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), stressing that military operations will continue until the “complete elimination of the rebel militia.”

Al-Burhan, who is also chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in the Al-Sreiha area of Gezira State in central Sudan, according to the sovereign council's media office, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He emphasized that the conflict will not be resolved through agreements or a ceasefire, vowing that "the march continues to defeat the rebel terrorist militia."

He also urged all Sudanese to participate in what he called the "battle of dignity and honor," calling on "anyone who can bear arms" to join the fight against the RSF.

Al-Burhan further stressed that the Sudanese people will not accept the RSF or its supporters, calling on the international community to "collect the weapons from these groups to establish peace in the country."

On Nov. 6, the RSF had announced its acceptance of a proposal presented by the International Quad Group (United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt) to implement a ceasefire as part of a humanitarian truce in Sudan.

According to leaked details, the proposal envisions a three-month humanitarian truce to allow aid access, followed by a nine-month political process aimed at achieving a comprehensive settlement and a permanent ceasefire.

Sudan continues to be gripped by a brutal conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which broke out in April 2023. The fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions from their homes, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis.

News.Az