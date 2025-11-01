RSF paramilitary attacks in South Kordofan leave 12 civilians dead

At least 12 people were killed and several others seriously wounded when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked two sites sheltering displaced civilians in South Kordofan state, according to a local medical group on Saturday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said seven civilians, including women and children, were killed when the RSF shelled a camp for displaced people in the al-Abbasiya Tagali area in the state, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It came shortly after the rebel group killed five children in a drone strike targeting the headquarters of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the provincial capital, Kadugli.

The network described the attacks as “another crime added to the record of genocide being carried out by the RSF.”

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the attacks.

Sudan has been ravaged by a civil war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, causing thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.