Suicide bombers strike Algeria’s Blida Province during Pope visit - VIDEO

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Suicide bombers carried out an attack in Algeria’s Blida Province, detonating explosives during a violent incident that coincided with the Pope’s visit to the country.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blasts and any possible links to wider security threats, News.Az reports.

🇩🇿🇻🇦 BREAKING: Suicide bombers blew themselves up in Algeria’s Blida Province coinciding with the Pope’s visit. pic.twitter.com/tsChzd6wuo — News.Az (@news_az) April 13, 2026

No further verified details about casualties or responsibility have been confirmed at this stage.

News.Az