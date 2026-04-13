Suicide bombers strike Algeria’s Blida Province during Pope visit - VIDEO
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Suicide bombers carried out an attack in Algeria’s Blida Province, detonating explosives during a violent incident that coincided with the Pope’s visit to the country.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blasts and any possible links to wider security threats, News.Az reports.
🇩🇿🇻🇦 BREAKING: Suicide bombers blew themselves up in Algeria’s Blida Province coinciding with the Pope’s visit. pic.twitter.com/tsChzd6wuo— News.Az (@news_az) April 13, 2026
No further verified details about casualties or responsibility have been confirmed at this stage.
By Aysel Mammadzada