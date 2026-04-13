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Suicide bombers strike Algeria’s Blida Province during Pope visit - VIDEO

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Suicide bombers strike Algeria’s Blida Province during Pope visit - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

Suicide bombers carried out an attack in Algeria’s Blida Province, detonating explosives during a violent incident that coincided with the Pope’s visit to the country.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blasts and any possible links to wider security threats, News.Az reports.

No further verified details about casualties or responsibility have been confirmed at this stage.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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