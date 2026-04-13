Nigeria airstrike at village market adds to civilian casualty pattern

The incident is the latest in a series of similar strikes in recent years where civilians have been killed during air operations targeting Islamist militants and other armed groups, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In the most recent case, Nigerian military jets struck a market area while pursuing Islamist militants, according to local officials and residents. A councillor for the area said the death toll could exceed 200 people, though figures have not yet been independently verified.

The latest strike adds to a troubling record of air operations resulting in civilian deaths:

January 2025 – Air Force investigated reports of civilian casualties in an operation targeting armed gangs in the northwest. At least 15 civilians were reportedly killed.

December 2024 – An airstrike in Sokoto state killed 10 civilians due to secondary explosions.

September 2024 – At least 24 people were killed during strikes in Kaduna state.

April 2024 – An Eid-period strike in Zamfara state killed at least 33 people.

December 2023 – A drone attack in Kaduna state killed at least 85 civilians, prompting a military investigation.

January 2023 – An aerial bombing in Nasarawa state killed dozens of ethnic Fulani herders, later acknowledged by the air force.

Nigeria has faced a prolonged conflict involving Islamist insurgent groups and armed criminal networks, particularly in the country’s north.

While military air operations are intended to target militant hideouts, repeated incidents have raised concerns about intelligence accuracy, operational safety, and civilian protection protocols.

Authorities have in the past promised investigations and reforms, but civilian casualty incidents continue to draw criticism domestically and internationally.

The latest strike is likely to intensify pressure on the military to review its operational procedures as the conflict continues.