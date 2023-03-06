Yandex metrika counter

Suicide bombing kills 9 policemen in southwestern Pakistan

A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing nine policemen, a police spokesman said, News.Az reports citing NDTV.

Spokesman Mehmood Khan Notizai told Reuters the attack took place in Sibbi, a city some 160 km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.


