Suicide bombing kills 9 policemen in southwestern Pakistan
- 06 Mar 2023 04:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182525
- World
A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing nine policemen, a police spokesman said, News.Az reports citing NDTV.
Spokesman Mehmood Khan Notizai told Reuters the attack took place in Sibbi, a city some 160 km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.
Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.