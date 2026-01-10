Suspect detained after six killed in Mississippi, say law enforcement, local media

At least six people were fatally shot on Friday night in Clay County, Mississippi, and the suspect is in custody, according to local news outlets and law enforcement, without providing additional details, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deaths occurred at three different shooting locales, according to WTVA, an NBC News affiliate.

The suspect is in custody "and no longer poses a threat to our community," Eddie Scott, the Clay County sheriff, posted on social media.

His post did not provide a specific figure for the number of fatalities, but WTVA said six people died.

Scott and the sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



"I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers," Scott wrote on Facebook.



Located in northeastern Mississippi, Clay County has a population of nearly 20,000.

News.Az