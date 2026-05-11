- News
- Suspect
Tag:
Suspect
-
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Thursday that authorities had detained a suspect in the killing of Russian exile and artist Robert Kuzovkov, who was also known under the pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky.18 Jun 2026-16:57
-
-
A “potential attack” on a UFC gala at the White House on Sunday was prevented, FBI Director Kash Patel announced.16 Jun 2026-17:01
-
-
At least one person has died and nine others have been hospitalized after a shooting in Texas on Friday, officials said.12 Jun 2026-21:17
-
-
Toronto police reported that a police officer was fatally shot Thursday during an operation connected to a March shooting at the U.S. Consulate in the city. One suspect was shot and hospitalized while in custody, and another remains “armed and dangerous,” prompting an ongoing manhunt.12 Jun 2026-18:44
-
-
A man accused of the targeted killing of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband in what prosecutors described as political violence has pleaded guilty, reaching a plea deal that spares him the possibility of the death penalty.12 Jun 2026-00:58
-
-
A deadly domestic violence incident in Sandy, Oregon, has left multiple people dead and a police officer seriously wounded, prompting widespread concern across the community and raising fresh questions about the dangers associated with domestic disputes involving firearms.01 Jun 2026-15:57
-
-
Finland's defence forces said on Wednesday they suspected a Russian military aircraft had violated Finnish airspace while evading a thunderstorm in the Gulf of Finland.27 May 2026-17:34
-
-
A 27-year-old man suspected of plotting a violent attack reportedly considered targeting the Louvre Museum and Jewish communities in Paris, according to French authorities and media reports.12 May 2026-10:50
-
-
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says it has dismantled two alleged “terrorist cells” linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, arresting multiple suspects across six provinces and killing one person during an armed confrontation.11 May 2026-12:50
-
-
-