Musk’s xAI targets Mississippi for $20B AI hub

xAI’s latest investment highlights its ambitious push to compete more effectively with industry leaders such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude by training increasingly advanced AI models.

Interest in data centers surged last year as tech giants and AI hyperscalers committed billions to expanding infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters .

xAI expects to begin data center operations in Southaven in February 2026, the statement added.

Musk had announced the ​purchase of the data center, called "MACROHARDRR", on December 30. ‌The billionaire had said that it would take xAI's compute power to 2GW, but did not provide investment details or its location at the time.

The data center is close to xAI’s newly acquired power plant site in Southaven and ⁠its existing data center in Memphis, ​Tennessee, according to the governor's statement.

Memphis ​houses xAI's supercomputer cluster known as Colossus, touted as the largest in the world.

The company has ‍spent $7.8 billion in ⁠cash in the first nine months of the year, Bloomberg reported earlier in the day, as startups in ⁠the AI space typically burn through huge amounts of cash, with billions ‌poured into acquiring pricey, advanced data center hardware.