Sustained gunfire reported near Guinea-Bissau election commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Witnesses reported sustained gunfire on Wednesday near the headquarters of Guinea-Bissau’s national election commission in the capital, Bissau, amid heightened tensions following Sunday’s presidential election.

The West African nation, prone to political instability and coups, is awaiting provisional election results expected on Thursday. The race features incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and challenger Fernando Dias, with both sides claiming victory in the first round, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Residents near the election commission building were seen fleeing the area as gunfire erupted around 1300 GMT. Authorities have not yet confirmed who was involved or the cause of the shooting.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns over election-related security in Guinea-Bissau, where political tensions frequently escalate into violence.

News.Az