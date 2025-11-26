Yandex metrika counter

Sustained gunfire reported near Guinea-Bissau election commission

  • World
  • Share
Sustained gunfire reported near Guinea-Bissau election commission
Photo: Reuters

Witnesses reported sustained gunfire on Wednesday near the headquarters of Guinea-Bissau’s national election commission in the capital, Bissau, amid heightened tensions following Sunday’s presidential election.

The West African nation, prone to political instability and coups, is awaiting provisional election results expected on Thursday. The race features incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and challenger Fernando Dias, with both sides claiming victory in the first round, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Residents near the election commission building were seen fleeing the area as gunfire erupted around 1300 GMT. Authorities have not yet confirmed who was involved or the cause of the shooting.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns over election-related security in Guinea-Bissau, where political tensions frequently escalate into violence.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      