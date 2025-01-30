Sweden unveils its largest aid package to Ukraine, worth $1.25 billion

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth SEK 13.5 billion (approximately US$1.25 billion) on Thursday, January 30.

Jonson stressed that this is the largest aid package since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, News.az reports citing local media He noted that Russia currently holds the initiative in the war. Therefore, he believes that Europe should take more responsibility for supporting Ukraine."Among other things, we're financing Ukrainian investments in drones and long-range missiles," he said.Jonson added that Ukraine will receive a package from the Swedish Armed Forces consisting of 16 combat boats, 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 146 trucks and 200 armour-piercing shells.

News.Az