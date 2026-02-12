Switzerland plans vote to cap its population at 10 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland is preparing to vote on a proposal by the leading right-wing party to cap the country's population at 10 million, aiming to restrict immigration.

Proponents of the initiative, led by the anti-immigration Swiss People's Party that has the most seats in parliament, have tallied enough petition signatures to put the issue on national ballots on June 14, the government announced Wednesday, News.Az reorts, citing foreign media.

Passage could trigger a new showdown with the rich Alpine country’s European neighbors.

The federal statistics office says Switzerland had 9.1 million people as of the end of the third quarter of 2025.

The proposal would enshrine into law rules that Switzerland's permanent resident population — both Swiss citizens and foreigners with residency papers — must not exceed 10 million before 2050.

If the population reaches 9.5 million before then the government would take steps to limit it such as through measures on asylum, family reunification, residency permit issuance and renegotiating international agreements.

The idea, proponents say, would be to help protect the environment, natural resources, infrastructure and the social safety net from strains of population growth.

The vote is part of Switzerland’s direct democracy that gives voters a direct say in policymaking, usually four times a year, through the ballot box.

