Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss regional security issues

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call on Thursday with Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, to discuss international and regional security issues, as well as ongoing developments in the Middle East.

The two officials emphasized that escalating tensions are unacceptable and stressed the importance of resolving crises through dialogue and diplomatic means, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Swiss foreign minister expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan following Iran’s recent drone attack and thanked Baku for facilitating the evacuation of Swiss citizens from Iran.

The conversation also addressed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Switzerland cooperation, highlighting the importance of the upcoming political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries scheduled for April.