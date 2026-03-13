Naftogaz wins: Swiss court denies Gazprom motion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s state-owned energy company, Naftogaz, announced on Friday that the Swiss Supreme Court has rejected Russia’s Gazprom motion seeking to overturn a June 2025 ruling requiring the payment of $1.4 billion to Naftogaz.

The court decision ensures that Gazprom must honor the previous ruling, reaffirming Naftogaz’s entitlement to the payment. Details of the case highlight the ongoing energy and financial disputes between Russia and Ukraine, which continue amid broader geopolitical tensions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ruling comes as both companies remain key players in the European gas market, with Naftogaz asserting its position against Gazprom’s claims and reinforcing its legal rights under international arbitration.

This development represents a major legal victory for Ukraine and strengthens its position in ongoing energy negotiations and litigation with Russian energy firms.

News.Az