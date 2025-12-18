Sydney police intercept car, arrest multiple suspects - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five men were arrested in a dramatic operation by heavily armed police in Sydney's south-west.

Footage from the scene shows officers in camouflage uniforms, body armour, and helmets, carrying long-arm firearms as they handcuffed and searched the men, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The incident appears to have followed the interception and ramming of the suspects’ vehicle to bring it to a halt.

One of the arrested men was seen on a stretcher, with a bloodied face and bandages around his head. 🚨 BREAKING: Heavily armed police have made multiple arrests in Liverpool, Sydney’s southwest, after intercepting vehicles and detaining several men at George & Campbell Streets. Tactical officers in camouflage were seen searching and handcuffing suspects; NSW Police say there’s… pic.twitter.com/fl6HSMebNU — GLOBAL PULSE 360 (@DataIsKnowldge) December 18, 2025

The dramatic scene unfolded on the corner of George and Campbell streets in Liverpool, just across the road from a busy Westfield shopping centre.

Police have not said what the operation relates to - including whether it is linked to an ongoing investigation into the Bondi Beach massacre - but say there is no threat to the public. "A police operation is under way on George Street, Liverpool," a police spokesperson said. "There is no ongoing risk to the community. "Further information will be available later today."

News.Az