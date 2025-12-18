Yandex metrika counter

Sydney police intercept car, arrest multiple suspects - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Sydney police intercept car, arrest multiple suspects - VIDEO
Photo: 9news.com

At least five men were arrested in a dramatic operation by heavily armed police in Sydney's south-west.

Footage from the scene shows officers in camouflage uniforms, body armour, and helmets, carrying long-arm firearms as they handcuffed and searched the men, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The incident appears to have followed the interception and ramming of the suspects’ vehicle to bring it to a halt.

One of the arrested men was seen on a stretcher, with a bloodied face and bandages around his head.
The dramatic scene unfolded on the corner of George and Campbell streets in Liverpool, just across the road from a busy Westfield shopping centre.
Police have not said what the operation relates to - including whether it is linked to an ongoing investigation into the Bondi Beach massacre - but say there is no threat to the public.
"A police operation is under way on George Street, Liverpool," a police spokesperson said.
"There is no ongoing risk to the community.
"Further information will be available later today."

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      