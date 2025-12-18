LA Rams star Puka Nacua's brother arrested after taking Lakers player's SUV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two men, including the brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, were arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking an SUV belonging to Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero without his consent, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to the One Hotel in West Hollywood after the stolen vehicle was tracked to the location, the LASD said, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Authorities said the suspects had valet-parked the SUV and entered the hotel.

While reviewing hotel security footage, deputies were able to identify the two suspects and locate them shortly afterward. Both were taken into custody on suspicion of unlawfully taking the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said it remains unclear where or when the SUV was stolen.

The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Trey Rose and 27-year-old Samson Nacua, the brother of Rams star Puka Nacua.

Both men have been charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and are currently being held in custody.

News.Az