Sydney to scrap quarantine for international travellers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sydney will open up to fully vaccinated international travellers from Nov. 1 without the need for quarantine, the country's most populous state said on Friday, bringing forward a full return of overseas travel, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Australia closed its borders in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively to only citizens and permanent residents who are required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.

"We need to rejoin the world. We can't live here in hermit kingdom. We've got to open up," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier this month overseas travel would return once 80% of people in a particular state are fully vaccinated, but would be available initially for Australians and would require home quarantine.

However, Perrottet said it was time open up the state to help drive economic growth, which has been badly damaged by the state's near four-month COVID-19 lockdown.

"Hotel quarantine, home quarantine is a thing of the past, we are opening Sydney and New South Wales to the world," he said.

News.Az