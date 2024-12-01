+ ↺ − 16 px

The Syrian Armed Forces in northern Hama province successfully repelled a terrorist attempt to breach their lines, eliminating dozens of militants and halting their advance, according to a statement from the General Command, News.Az reports citing the TASS .

"Our units operating in the northern part of Hama [province] last night strengthened the defense line with firepower and equipment, confronted the terrorist organizations and prevented them from breaking through," said the statement posted on the Defense Ministry's Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities). "Our forces also managed to take control of a number of areas, the most important of which are Qalaat al-Madiq and Maardis, eliminating dozens of terrorists and causing the rest to flee," the General Command said.The Syrian military command said on November 28 that units of the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group "launched a large-scale attack on a broad front" on the morning of November 27. According to the statement, the terrorists attempted to attack "the villages and towns protected by the Syrian army, as well as military facilities." On November 30, the Syrian army said it was forced to regroup its forces while repelling a terrorist attack in Aleppo to save the lives of civilians and servicemen, and was preparing for a counterattack.Syrian President Bashar Assad said in a conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that the country is capable of defeating terrorists with the help of allies and friends.

