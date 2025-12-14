Yandex metrika counter

Syrian-American patrol attacked while meeting Interior Ministry representative

An attack on a Syrian-American patrol near the city of Palmyra took place while a U.S. lieutenant colonel was holding a meeting with a representative of Syria’s Interior Ministry, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, News.Az reports.

According to their information, the patrol was guarding a meeting where countering the Islamic State terrorist group (IS) was discussed.

The attacker opened fire with a machine gun and was eliminated by the Syrian soldiers on the spot.


