Syrian-American patrol attacked while meeting Interior Ministry representative
- 14 Dec 2025 12:00
- 14 Dec 2025 12:37
- 1043010
World
An attack on a Syrian-American patrol near the city of Palmyra took place while a U.S. lieutenant colonel was holding a meeting with a representative of Syria’s Interior Ministry, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, News.Az reports.
According to their information, the patrol was guarding a meeting where countering the Islamic State terrorist group (IS) was discussed.
The attacker opened fire with a machine gun and was eliminated by the Syrian soldiers on the spot.