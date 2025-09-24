Syrian President announces reforms and commits to national renewal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa used his debut at the UN General Assembly’s annual debate to outline a forward-looking agenda of reform and rebuilding, promising balanced diplomacy, transitional justice, and inclusive representation as the country turns "the page of a wretched past."

A year ago, Mr. Al-Sharaa was leader of a rebel group based in Syria’s northwest before leading a rapid military offensive in late 2024 which toppled the Assad regime in Damascus, News.Az reports ciitng foreign media.

“From the very moment the former regime fell, we set out a clear strategic policy built upon three pillars – balanced diplomacy, security and stability, and economic development,” he said.

He pledged that Syria was now “rebuilding itself through establishing a new State, building institutions and laws that guarantee the rights of all without exception.”

Mr. Al-Sharaa said commissions had been created for transitional justice and to investigate the fate of missing persons, while work is underway toward electing a legislative council.

Civil and military institutions have been restructured, previous bureaucracy dissolved, and a “government of competence” established to strengthen participation.

He pointed to the full restoration of international relations, new regional and global partnerships – as evidenced by the partial lifting of sanctions.

“Major regional and international companies have already begun entering the Syrian market, contributing through investment and reconstruction,” he said, while calling for the lifting of all sanctions so they no longer “shackle the Syrian people.”

